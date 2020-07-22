9618 Sapphire Hill Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent single story, 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths home by David Weekly. Upgrades include wood floors and new frieze carpet in the bedrooms! Stunning front porch elevation, beveled glass front door, ample study, open floor plan with oversize Granite island kitchen, top of the line stainless steel appliances, formal dining room with large breakfast area. Master bath with granite, two sinks, shower & separate tub. Large back yard with front and back covered porches overlooking at lush landscape and no back neighbors. Close to schools and walking to parks, full use of all of Cinco Ranch amenities. Excellent access to Westpark and Grand Pkwy to I- 10 & Sugar Land. Zoned to Katy ISD schools. Never flooded!