All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
9618 Sapphire Hill Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9618 Sapphire Hill Lane

9618 Sapphire Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9618 Sapphire Hill Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent single story, 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths home by David Weekly. Upgrades include wood floors and new frieze carpet in the bedrooms! Stunning front porch elevation, beveled glass front door, ample study, open floor plan with oversize Granite island kitchen, top of the line stainless steel appliances, formal dining room with large breakfast area. Master bath with granite, two sinks, shower & separate tub. Large back yard with front and back covered porches overlooking at lush landscape and no back neighbors. Close to schools and walking to parks, full use of all of Cinco Ranch amenities. Excellent access to Westpark and Grand Pkwy to I- 10 & Sugar Land. Zoned to Katy ISD schools. Never flooded!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have any available units?
9618 Sapphire Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have?
Some of 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9618 Sapphire Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane offers parking.
Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9618 Sapphire Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77478
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Lodge @ 1550
1550 Katy Flewellen Rd
Katy, TX 77494
Stafford Run Apartments
550 Stafford Run
Stafford, TX 77477
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road
Rosenberg, TX 77469
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard
Richmond, TX 77407
Lakeside Villas
10441 Spring Green Blvd
Houston, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine