All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 922 Abelia Ave Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
922 Abelia Ave Avenue
Last updated June 30 2019 at 5:27 PM

922 Abelia Ave Avenue

922 Abelia Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

922 Abelia Ave, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful two-story stunner! Gorgeous open concept floorplan flooded with light from the massive living room windows.The kitchen boasts 5-burner gas range, double ovens,and huge island with quartz countertops. Enjoy pull out lower cabinets, upgraded fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Large breakfast nook plus formal dining with built-in cabinets and wine fridge, with elegant hardwood floors in the downstairs living areas. Downstairs master suite with walk-in closet and laundry room access, dual vanities, separate shower and large soaking tub. Guest bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, bathroom, game room. Additional large bonus room can serve as fifth bedroom, office or media room.All appliances included. Full yard Sprinkler system.Located in Harvest Green which offers fitness center, pool, splash pad, farmers market, and a wealth of planned activities. Zoned to highly-acclaimed FBISD , including Neill Elementary, only a short walk away.This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have any available units?
922 Abelia Ave Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have?
Some of 922 Abelia Ave Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 922 Abelia Ave Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
922 Abelia Ave Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 922 Abelia Ave Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue offers parking.
Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue has a pool.
Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue has accessible units.
Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 922 Abelia Ave Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 922 Abelia Ave Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093
Richmond, TX 77406
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy
Sugar Land, TX 77479
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way
Richmond, TX 77406
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard
Richmond, TX 77407
Westwood Village
1217 Westwood Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Grand Mason at Waterside Estates
9900 S Mason Rd
Richmond, TX 77406
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine