922 Abelia Ave Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Beautiful two-story stunner! Gorgeous open concept floorplan flooded with light from the massive living room windows.The kitchen boasts 5-burner gas range, double ovens,and huge island with quartz countertops. Enjoy pull out lower cabinets, upgraded fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Large breakfast nook plus formal dining with built-in cabinets and wine fridge, with elegant hardwood floors in the downstairs living areas. Downstairs master suite with walk-in closet and laundry room access, dual vanities, separate shower and large soaking tub. Guest bedroom downstairs. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, bathroom, game room. Additional large bonus room can serve as fifth bedroom, office or media room.All appliances included. Full yard Sprinkler system.Located in Harvest Green which offers fitness center, pool, splash pad, farmers market, and a wealth of planned activities. Zoned to highly-acclaimed FBISD , including Neill Elementary, only a short walk away.This home is a must-see!