9018 Bonbrook Bend Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Bonbrook Plantation. The living/dining rooms are to the left as you enter this home. Come on in to find the spacious kitchen, cute breakfast room and den towards the back of the house; these rooms flow together to let you be part of the fun while you're working in the kitchen or sitting at the breakfast table. Your master retreat is at the back of the house, with an extra large master bath with lots of room to get ready for your morning. Separate tub and shower are featured, along with dual sinks. The secondary bedrooms are on the other side of the house and provide lots of room for everyone. Come see this home and check out the neighborhood. The Recreation Center is close by; in fact, you'll drive past it on your way to see this wonderful home.