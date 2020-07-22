4351 Thornapple Hills Court

Amenities

FANTASTIC Home in Nations Top Selling Harvest Green Community. Like new 4 Bedrooms home with nice wood floors will amaze you. Upgraded home with no back neighbor and concrete fence in the back adds privacy. Located in a premium section with easy in and out adding daily commute convenience. Home is built on a premium lot and has a big Driveway for parking convenience. Fans in all the rooms and Blinds throughout. Home features covered Patio with Gas Stub for Outdoor Kitchen or Grill. Home comes with a Sprinkler system for Lawn maintenance. Full gutters installed. Zoned to great schools of fort bend all 3 schools are onsite. Master-Planned and the nation's top-selling community. You have a Dogpark, clubhouse with gym and resort-style swimming pool, walking trails, 75 plus community events, farmers market, and much more. Pets allowed the case to case basis.