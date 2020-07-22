All apartments in Fort Bend County
3615 Meandering Spring Dr
Last updated June 11 2019 at 1:50 AM

3615 Meandering Spring Dr

3615 Meandering Spring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3615 Meandering Spring Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Gorgeous house with beautiful lake view! Located in a wonderful community and neighborhood with a great school district. Wonderful floor plan and interior design. 4 bedrooms, study room, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath with a big patio for you and your family. Upgraded granite top all around the house. This floor plan offers a great scenic view from the patio looking out to the Lake. Fruit trees and flowers are planted in the back yard. You can't miss this! Come to see!!! $9,000 Refrigerator Included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have any available units?
3615 Meandering Spring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have?
Some of 3615 Meandering Spring Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3615 Meandering Spring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3615 Meandering Spring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3615 Meandering Spring Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr offers parking.
Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have a pool?
No, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr has accessible units.
Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3615 Meandering Spring Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3615 Meandering Spring Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
