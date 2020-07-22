3615 Meandering Spring Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Gorgeous house with beautiful lake view! Located in a wonderful community and neighborhood with a great school district. Wonderful floor plan and interior design. 4 bedrooms, study room, 3 full baths, and 1 half bath with a big patio for you and your family. Upgraded granite top all around the house. This floor plan offers a great scenic view from the patio looking out to the Lake. Fruit trees and flowers are planted in the back yard. You can't miss this! Come to see!!! $9,000 Refrigerator Included.