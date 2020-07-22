3326 Mcdonough Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible gym parking playground pool garage

LIKE NEW! This GORGEOUS ONE STORY home features a great split plan, 3 bedrooms PLUS a study walking distance to one of Tamarrons playgrounds, Large gourmet kitchen with a unique kitchen skylight, granite countertops with beautiful cabinetry. Master bath has dual vanities, blinds installed. Front and Back have a covered porch/patio! TAMARRON offers GREAT AMENITIES; Resort-Style Pool, Competition Lap Pool, Splash Pad, Fitness Center, Soccer Fields, 8 Miles of Walking Trails , Lakes and more no need to go on a vacation ! COME SEE THIS POPULAR FLOORPLAN TODAY !