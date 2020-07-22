All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 3319 Long Briar Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
3319 Long Briar Lane
Last updated May 11 2020 at 3:45 PM

3319 Long Briar Lane

3319 Long Briar Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3319 Long Briar Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Perfect for entertaining friends in family, Orchard Lakes Estates in Sugar Land West offers a pool with clubhouse, lake, picnic areas and green space. After a day of play, come home to 3319 Long Briar Lane. Home has an open floor plan, family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and oven, center island, beautiful, rich cabinetry, gas stove, granite counters, and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom has textured walls and a beautifully appointed ensuite with his/her sinks, soaking tub, separate glass shower and walk in closet. Backyard is fenced and has wonderful patio with Pergola. Don???t miss your opportunity to call 3319 Long Briar Lane ???home???. Contact your real estate professional today for your private viewing. (Home is for sale and for lease)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3319 Long Briar Lane have any available units?
3319 Long Briar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 3319 Long Briar Lane have?
Some of 3319 Long Briar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3319 Long Briar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3319 Long Briar Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3319 Long Briar Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3319 Long Briar Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 3319 Long Briar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3319 Long Briar Lane offers parking.
Does 3319 Long Briar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3319 Long Briar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3319 Long Briar Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3319 Long Briar Lane has a pool.
Does 3319 Long Briar Lane have accessible units?
No, 3319 Long Briar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3319 Long Briar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3319 Long Briar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3319 Long Briar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3319 Long Briar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carriage Glen
1811 City Hall Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln
Stafford, TX 77477
Fountain Park Apartments
12525 S Kirkwood Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Waterford at Summer Park
601 Park Place Blvd
Rosenberg, TX 77469
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way
Richmond, TX 77406
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd
Missouri City, TX 77459
Retreat at Cinco Ranch
3306 S Fry Rd
Katy, TX 77450
Waterside at Mason
1901 Waterside Village Dr
Richmond, TX 77407

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine