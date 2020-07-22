Amenities

Perfect for entertaining friends in family, Orchard Lakes Estates in Sugar Land West offers a pool with clubhouse, lake, picnic areas and green space. After a day of play, come home to 3319 Long Briar Lane. Home has an open floor plan, family room with fireplace, eat-in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, built in microwave and oven, center island, beautiful, rich cabinetry, gas stove, granite counters, and tiled backsplash. Master bedroom has textured walls and a beautifully appointed ensuite with his/her sinks, soaking tub, separate glass shower and walk in closet. Backyard is fenced and has wonderful patio with Pergola. Don???t miss your opportunity to call 3319 Long Briar Lane ???home???. Contact your real estate professional today for your private viewing. (Home is for sale and for lease)