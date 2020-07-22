3313 Ashland Grove Lane

Amenities

Ashland Grove Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/14/2019. No pets allowed. Fabulous two story Newmark home in pristine condition with many many upgrades. Second bedroom downstairs has a full bathroom with shower (could also be used as a study). Nice sun-room in front of Master bedroom with large closet. Entire first floor has tile flooring. Nice entry with Rotunda upstairs and downstairs. Kitchen features 42' Wooded Stained cabinets! COME SEE TODAY Elem: OYSTER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Middle: GARCIA MIDDLE SCHOOL (FORT BEND) High: AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL (FORT BEND) GottaMoveNow.com for more properties. [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3173831 ]