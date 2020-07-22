All apartments in Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County, TX
3313 Ashland Grove Lane
Last updated September 24 2019 at 4:57 AM

3313 Ashland Grove Lane

3313 Ashland Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Ashland Grove Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

recently renovated
oven
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ashland Grove Lane, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 4 BR 3.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/14/2019. No pets allowed. Fabulous two story Newmark home in pristine condition with many many upgrades. Second bedroom downstairs has a full bathroom with shower (could also be used as a study). Nice sun-room in front of Master bedroom with large closet. Entire first floor has tile flooring. Nice entry with Rotunda upstairs and downstairs. Kitchen features 42' Wooded Stained cabinets! COME SEE TODAY Elem: OYSTER CREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Middle: GARCIA MIDDLE SCHOOL (FORT BEND) High: AUSTIN HIGH SCHOOL (FORT BEND) GottaMoveNow.com for more properties. [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3173831 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane have any available units?
3313 Ashland Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
Is 3313 Ashland Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 Ashland Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 Ashland Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 Ashland Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 Ashland Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
