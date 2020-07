Amenities

This is a gorgeous open floor plan and lovely 4 bedroom and 2 full bath single family home in the highly desirable Tamarron Subdivision Katy. Master bedroom with granite, huge walk in closet. Huge fenced backyard , no back neighbour, & excellent communities amenities. 24hr gym located in club house, awesome olympic size tap swimming pool with two water slides and more, Ready for you to come make it your home.