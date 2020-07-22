All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 28218 Daystrom Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
28218 Daystrom Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:49 PM

28218 Daystrom Lane

28218 Daystrom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

28218 Daystrom Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
garage
Lovely home w/excellent curb appeal w/professional landscaping & mature trees.Inviting entry w/leaded glass wood door leads to the beautiful wood floor entryway.Wood floors carry through the dining room & family room.Formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen w/chair & crown molding detail.Open kitchen w/large island, Silestone counters,42" cabinets, & adjoining breakfast room.Spacious family room w/ soaring vaulted ceilings & fireplace.Large master bedroom w/charming window seat & private master bath with 2 closets,double sinks, jetted tub,& separate shower w/rainfall showerhead,handheld,& 4 body sprayers.Utility room & half bath down. Privacy blinds & ceiling fans throughout.Stunning wrought iron staircase leads to the gameroom complete w/window benches w/storage & built ins.Generously sized secondary bedrooms w/great closets.Fantastic nook perfect for a play space or office area.Private backyard w/no back neighbors,extended patio area great for entertaining or shooting some hoops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28218 Daystrom Lane have any available units?
28218 Daystrom Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 28218 Daystrom Lane have?
Some of 28218 Daystrom Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28218 Daystrom Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28218 Daystrom Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28218 Daystrom Lane pet-friendly?
No, 28218 Daystrom Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 28218 Daystrom Lane offer parking?
Yes, 28218 Daystrom Lane offers parking.
Does 28218 Daystrom Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28218 Daystrom Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28218 Daystrom Lane have a pool?
No, 28218 Daystrom Lane does not have a pool.
Does 28218 Daystrom Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 28218 Daystrom Lane has accessible units.
Does 28218 Daystrom Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28218 Daystrom Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 28218 Daystrom Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28218 Daystrom Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77478
The Lakes at Cinco Ranch
2855 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
The Ranch at Sienna Plantation
8811 Sienna Springs Blvd
Missouri City, TX 77459
3101 Place
3101 Vista Dr
Rosenberg, TX 77471
The Establishment at 1800
1800 FM 1092 Rd
Missouri City, TX 77459
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle
Richmond, TX 77469
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave
Stafford, TX 77477
Ascend at Tamarron
3230 FM 1463
Katy, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine