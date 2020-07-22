28218 Daystrom Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking garage

Lovely home w/excellent curb appeal w/professional landscaping & mature trees.Inviting entry w/leaded glass wood door leads to the beautiful wood floor entryway.Wood floors carry through the dining room & family room.Formal dining room adjacent to the kitchen w/chair & crown molding detail.Open kitchen w/large island, Silestone counters,42" cabinets, & adjoining breakfast room.Spacious family room w/ soaring vaulted ceilings & fireplace.Large master bedroom w/charming window seat & private master bath with 2 closets,double sinks, jetted tub,& separate shower w/rainfall showerhead,handheld,& 4 body sprayers.Utility room & half bath down. Privacy blinds & ceiling fans throughout.Stunning wrought iron staircase leads to the gameroom complete w/window benches w/storage & built ins.Generously sized secondary bedrooms w/great closets.Fantastic nook perfect for a play space or office area.Private backyard w/no back neighbors,extended patio area great for entertaining or shooting some hoops.