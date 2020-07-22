All apartments in Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County, TX
26619 Richwood Oaks Drive
26619 Richwood Oaks Drive

Location

26619 Richwood Oaks Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Stunning Brick & Stone Elevation! Energy Saving Features! Stunning 2 Story Grand Entry with Gone With The Wind Sweeping Iron Stairway & Balconies! Elegant Formal Dining & Living Rm W/Crown Molding & Wood Floors! Dramatic 2 Story Family Rm W/2 Story Walls of Windows, Huge Cast Stone Fireplace & Built In Bookshelves! Family Rm open into the Gourmet Kitchen W/Huge Breakfast Bar, Large Eat In Island, gorgeous Granite Counters & Large Tile Floors, Built In Appliances, Tall Cabinets & Under-Mount Sink! Master Suite W/High Ceilings, Luxurious Master Bathrm W/His & Her Granite Vanities, Corner Whirlpool Tub, Huge Shower W/Sitting Bench & Large Walk In Closet! Upstairs Right Wing has Huge Game & Media Rm, Working Computer Station, Guest Suite W/Private Bathrm! Left Wing 2 Guest Bedrms W/ Jack & Jill Bathrms! Private Lot no one behind you! NEST Thermostat, large. Screen TV's, Ring doorbell, Water Softener, Smart Alarm System, Z-Wave Lighting! No Flooding! Zoned to highly rated Katy ISD schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have any available units?
26619 Richwood Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have?
Some of 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26619 Richwood Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive has a pool.
Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive has accessible units.
Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26619 Richwood Oaks Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
