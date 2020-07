Amenities

Come see this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 and a half bath house! It's located in the renowned KatyISD and is within walking distance of Rylander Elementary School, and very accessible to groceries, coffee, and other activities or you escape the heat under the new covered patio! This established neighborhood is located close to La Centera and Katy Mills Mall. Washer, dryer and refrigerator will be included. Entertainment set can be included or removed.