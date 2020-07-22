All apartments in Fort Bend County
Find more places like 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Bend County, TX
/
23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive
Last updated May 16 2020 at 6:56 PM

23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive

23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77494

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive in the sought after masterplanned community of Seven Lakes in Katy, TX. Curb appeal is A+ with a beautifully maintained landscape, trees and gorgeous brick exterior. This charming one-story home has stunning hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen w/ Silestone countertops, breakfast bar, gas range stove & Stainless Steel refrigerator. The washer and dryer are included w/ rental! Spacious bedrooms. The large backyard offers a covered back patio and plenty of green space. Seven Lakes offers fabulous amenities w/ walking trails, parks, community pool, lighted tennis courts and a neighborhood park is directly across the street from the home. Zoned to HIGHLY ACCLAIMED Katy ISD schools. Super access to all of Katy's finest dining, shopping and entertainment. Call and schedule your private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have any available units?
23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have?
Some of 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive offer parking?
Yes, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive offers parking.
Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have a pool?
Yes, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive has a pool.
Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive has accessible units.
Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd
Richmond, TX 77469
Advenir At Grand Parkway
5555 Long Prairie Trace
Richmond, TX 77407
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort
Pecan Grove, TX 77407
Springfield
1511 5th St
Missouri City, TX 77489
The Grand at LaCenterra
2727 Commercial Center Blvd
Katy, TX 77494
Villas at River Park West
21811 Wildwood Park Rd
Richmond, TX 77469
Haven at Bellaire
20220 Bellaire Boulevard
Richmond, TX 77407
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle
Richmond, TX 77469

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXAlvin, TXWharton, TXCinco Ranch, TXSealy, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TX
Richmond, TXPecan Grove, TXManvel, TXAngleton, TXJersey Village, TXLake Jackson, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXClute, TXBellville, TXBay City, TXFreeport, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine