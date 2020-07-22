Amenities

Welcome to 23143 Enchanted Cactus Drive in the sought after masterplanned community of Seven Lakes in Katy, TX. Curb appeal is A+ with a beautifully maintained landscape, trees and gorgeous brick exterior. This charming one-story home has stunning hardwood floors, an open concept kitchen w/ Silestone countertops, breakfast bar, gas range stove & Stainless Steel refrigerator. The washer and dryer are included w/ rental! Spacious bedrooms. The large backyard offers a covered back patio and plenty of green space. Seven Lakes offers fabulous amenities w/ walking trails, parks, community pool, lighted tennis courts and a neighborhood park is directly across the street from the home. Zoned to HIGHLY ACCLAIMED Katy ISD schools. Super access to all of Katy's finest dining, shopping and entertainment. Call and schedule your private showing today!