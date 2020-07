Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This home has been remodeled and has beautiful flooring, granite counter tops in the kitchen and the bathrooms.Beautiful stand up shower and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.This home features a three car tandem garage.The backyard is perfect for pool parties and has plenty of room for the children to play. The Gazebo provides shade for outdoor entertaining. Home is being landscaped and new sod is in the process of being laid.Professional photos to follow.