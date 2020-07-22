21103 Falcon Creek Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don't wait another second and stop by to see this breathe taking Platinum Series Ashton Woods Home. This gorgeous and spacious home offers 5 Bedroom and 4-1/2 baths, a stunning study room and a remarkably spaced living room for families to spend time together. Along with these stunning features, the home also has tremendous amounts of upgrades such as Wrought iron Balusters, sweeping stairs, oversized chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brick arc in kitchen, upgraded carpets, 42" cherry cabinets, a wide driveway with 3 car garage and to add cherry on the top the natural beautiful light that brings the home to life.