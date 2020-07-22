All apartments in Fort Bend County
Fort Bend County, TX
21103 Falcon Creek Court
21103 Falcon Creek Court

21103 Falcon Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

21103 Falcon Creek Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't wait another second and stop by to see this breathe taking Platinum Series Ashton Woods Home. This gorgeous and spacious home offers 5 Bedroom and 4-1/2 baths, a stunning study room and a remarkably spaced living room for families to spend time together. Along with these stunning features, the home also has tremendous amounts of upgrades such as Wrought iron Balusters, sweeping stairs, oversized chefs kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, brick arc in kitchen, upgraded carpets, 42" cherry cabinets, a wide driveway with 3 car garage and to add cherry on the top the natural beautiful light that brings the home to life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have any available units?
21103 Falcon Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have?
Some of 21103 Falcon Creek Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21103 Falcon Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
21103 Falcon Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21103 Falcon Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 21103 Falcon Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court offer parking?
Yes, 21103 Falcon Creek Court offers parking.
Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21103 Falcon Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have a pool?
No, 21103 Falcon Creek Court does not have a pool.
Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 21103 Falcon Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21103 Falcon Creek Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 21103 Falcon Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 21103 Falcon Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.
