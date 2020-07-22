19746 Bluff Canyon Way

Amenities

Charming home in the manned gated neighborhood of Canyon Gate at Cinco Ranch. Very well taken care of home. Fresh paint, recent carpet, and updated kitchen. Nice large living area has beautiful wood flooring and a wall of windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen opens up to the dining area and has a nice breakfast bar. Laundry room is just off of the kitchen. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath rooms, and has a nice study downstairs. Great sized backyard for the kids to run and play. Award winning exceptional Katy ISD schools. Great neighborhood with a ton of amenities including pool, full size covered basket ball court, skate park, great park for the little ones, and a clubhouse if you need to hold a private event! Make this one your Next Home today!