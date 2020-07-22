All apartments in Fort Bend County
19746 Bluff Canyon Way
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:02 AM

19746 Bluff Canyon Way

19746 Bluff Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

19746 Bluff Canyon Way, Fort Bend County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
Charming home in the manned gated neighborhood of Canyon Gate at Cinco Ranch. Very well taken care of home. Fresh paint, recent carpet, and updated kitchen. Nice large living area has beautiful wood flooring and a wall of windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen opens up to the dining area and has a nice breakfast bar. Laundry room is just off of the kitchen. This home boasts 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath rooms, and has a nice study downstairs. Great sized backyard for the kids to run and play. Award winning exceptional Katy ISD schools. Great neighborhood with a ton of amenities including pool, full size covered basket ball court, skate park, great park for the little ones, and a clubhouse if you need to hold a private event! Make this one your Next Home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have any available units?
19746 Bluff Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have?
Some of 19746 Bluff Canyon Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19746 Bluff Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
19746 Bluff Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19746 Bluff Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way offer parking?
No, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way does not offer parking.
Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have a pool?
Yes, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way has a pool.
Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19746 Bluff Canyon Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 19746 Bluff Canyon Way does not have units with air conditioning.
