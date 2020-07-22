All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19719 Canyon Gate

19719 Canyon Gate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

19719 Canyon Gate Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/f0e5aba0e6 ----
Come and see this open floor plan home in the Cinco Ranch gated community!
This home features a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, tall marble cabinets, gas range and loads of cabinet and counter space. Beautiful tile and wood floor throughout makes for easy cleaning. Nice sized bedrooms feature wood blinds, walk-in closet and beautiful floors. Bathrooms have been updated as well with granite countertops and fresh paint. The backyard is fenced and will be perfect for entertaining guests. No pets.

Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.

We do not accept housing.

*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.

AREA Texas Realty & Property Management
2211 Norfolk St #808, Houston, TX 77098, USA
Phone: +1 713-972-1222

Fenced Backyard
Garage
Granite Countertops
Katy
Tile And Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19719 Canyon Gate have any available units?
19719 Canyon Gate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 19719 Canyon Gate have?
Some of 19719 Canyon Gate's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19719 Canyon Gate currently offering any rent specials?
19719 Canyon Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19719 Canyon Gate pet-friendly?
No, 19719 Canyon Gate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 19719 Canyon Gate offer parking?
Yes, 19719 Canyon Gate offers parking.
Does 19719 Canyon Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19719 Canyon Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19719 Canyon Gate have a pool?
No, 19719 Canyon Gate does not have a pool.
Does 19719 Canyon Gate have accessible units?
No, 19719 Canyon Gate does not have accessible units.
Does 19719 Canyon Gate have units with dishwashers?
No, 19719 Canyon Gate does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19719 Canyon Gate have units with air conditioning?
No, 19719 Canyon Gate does not have units with air conditioning.
