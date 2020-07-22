19719 Canyon Gate

Amenities

Come and see this open floor plan home in the Cinco Ranch gated community!

This home features a remodeled kitchen with stainless appliances, tall marble cabinets, gas range and loads of cabinet and counter space. Beautiful tile and wood floor throughout makes for easy cleaning. Nice sized bedrooms feature wood blinds, walk-in closet and beautiful floors. Bathrooms have been updated as well with granite countertops and fresh paint. The backyard is fenced and will be perfect for entertaining guests. No pets.



Application fees are non refundable. Deposit is due within 24 hours of approval and is non refundable once paid.



We do not accept housing.



*Anyone of the age of 18 that will be living in the home will need to apply individually as we will need to process background, criminal, and credit on each adult. $50 application fee per person.



