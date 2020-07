Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic single story house nested in a cul de sac without back neighbor! Was fully remodeled, new flooring and paint throughout.Porcelain tile and wood style floor throughout the house.Open concept Dining+Kitchen+Living room. This is the only home in the subdivision without carpet, will not last long. Lots of natural light, nice backyard great for enjoying the outdoors yet low maintenance.