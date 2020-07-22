18222 Newmachar Way

Amenities

This beautiful one story 4 bedroom move in ready home is located in the stunning master planned community of Aliana. The open concept home includes beautiful tile floors throughout and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is open to the living room/dining room and features stainless steel appliances and a large bar area perfect for entertaining. The light and bright dining area and kitchen has lots of natural light with large windows opening up to a great view of the backyard! Master bathroom has dual vanities, a separate shower, tub, and large walk in closet. The study/den has lots of space and can be used for many purposes. The backyard has a covered patio giving plenty of space in the shade! Aliana community offers many amenities including two club houses, miles of hiking/biking trails, parks, lakes and much more.