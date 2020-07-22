All apartments in Fort Bend County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1727 Anna Creek Drive

1727 Anna Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Anna Creek Dr, Fort Bend County, TX 77469

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
Beautiful New Home in Williams Ranch for Lease! - Property Id: 97363

Beautiful brand new 2,130 Sq. foot home for rent in Richmond/Rosenberg new community Williams Ranch!

Easy access to I-69/59, Grand Parkway/99, and US 90 makes this a great location for anyone. Minutes away from First Colony Town Center and Brazos Town Center!

Features:
- Pre-wired for surround sound
- Structured wiring optimized for cable TV, Internet, telephone, and audio signals throughout the home.
- LED lighting
- Energy efficient dual pane windows
- Elevated vanity (Master)
- Flex space (can be used for Office/Formal Dining/Formal Living/additional bedroom
- Separate tub/shower (master)
- Water filtration
- Gas stub in backyard for outdoor cooking
- USB Receptacles in Kitchen
- Built-in pest control system
- Granite counter tops
- Brand new!

This 3/4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is ready for quick move-in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97363
Property Id 97363

(RLNE4691939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

