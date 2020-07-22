1727 Anna Creek Drive

Amenities
Beautiful New Home in Williams Ranch for Lease! - Property Id: 97363
Beautiful brand new 2,130 Sq. foot home for rent in Richmond/Rosenberg new community Williams Ranch!
Easy access to I-69/59, Grand Parkway/99, and US 90 makes this a great location for anyone. Minutes away from First Colony Town Center and Brazos Town Center!
Features:
- Pre-wired for surround sound
- Structured wiring optimized for cable TV, Internet, telephone, and audio signals throughout the home.
- LED lighting
- Energy efficient dual pane windows
- Elevated vanity (Master)
- Flex space (can be used for Office/Formal Dining/Formal Living/additional bedroom
- Separate tub/shower (master)
- Water filtration
- Gas stub in backyard for outdoor cooking
- USB Receptacles in Kitchen
- Built-in pest control system
- Granite counter tops
- Brand new!
This 3/4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is ready for quick move-in!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97363
Property Id 97363
(RLNE4691939)