1727 Anna Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Beautiful New Home in Williams Ranch for Lease! - Property Id: 97363



Beautiful brand new 2,130 Sq. foot home for rent in Richmond/Rosenberg new community Williams Ranch!



Easy access to I-69/59, Grand Parkway/99, and US 90 makes this a great location for anyone. Minutes away from First Colony Town Center and Brazos Town Center!



Features:

- Pre-wired for surround sound

- Structured wiring optimized for cable TV, Internet, telephone, and audio signals throughout the home.

- LED lighting

- Energy efficient dual pane windows

- Elevated vanity (Master)

- Flex space (can be used for Office/Formal Dining/Formal Living/additional bedroom

- Separate tub/shower (master)

- Water filtration

- Gas stub in backyard for outdoor cooking

- USB Receptacles in Kitchen

- Built-in pest control system

- Granite counter tops

- Brand new!



This 3/4 bedroom/2 bathroom home is ready for quick move-in!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97363

Property Id 97363



(RLNE4691939)