17030 Mahogany Trace Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Mahogany Trace Lane, Richmond, TX 77407 - 6 BR 4.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 09/14/2019. Pets: allowed. This gorgeous 5/6 bedroom, 4 1/2 bath home has it all! There are so many upgrades, it's like walking through a model home. Spacious, two-story living area open to huge kitchen, study with beautiful hardwood floors, granite counters, open game room, and mud room. Stunning formal dining with decorative coffered ceiling and butler's pantry. Covered back patio, and 4 car attached garage. Gorgeous stone, brick, and stucco elevation sitting on a huge corner lot. Zoned to FBISD schools. Elem: MADDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL Middle: GARCIA MIDDLE SCHOOL (FORT BEND) High: TRAVIS HIGH SCHOOL (FORT BEND) GottaMoveNow.com for more properties. [ Published 24-Sep-19 / ID 3173826 ]