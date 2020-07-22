All apartments in Fort Bend County
15210 Inks Lake Drive
15210 Inks Lake Drive

Location

15210 Inks Lake Drive, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Zoned to Garcia middle school and Austin high school this home is a rare gem. 20k plus upgrades and conveniently located on hwy 6 and Voss road this house has everything any homeowner dream of. New wood floor installed in March 2018, the Whole house is painted twice, march 2018 and November 2019, 2 full baths completely remodeled. You will be amazed by the beauty of the shower. Master bath and upstairs toilet replaced, New garage door with New motor, Driveway fixed and repainted, All cabinets in kitchen repainted. Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher recently updated, and Brand New cooking range. All fence replaced, Concrete patio in backyard for outdoor entertainment, Fresh landscaping, all doors retouched, All tubs resurfaced, High ceilings in the living, Roof replace a few years ago, No flooding or leakage. Room measurement approximate. Seller is an active realtor. Please remove your shoes, turn off all the lights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have any available units?
15210 Inks Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have?
Some of 15210 Inks Lake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15210 Inks Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15210 Inks Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15210 Inks Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15210 Inks Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15210 Inks Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15210 Inks Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 15210 Inks Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 15210 Inks Lake Drive has accessible units.
Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15210 Inks Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15210 Inks Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15210 Inks Lake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
