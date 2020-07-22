15210 Inks Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Zoned to Garcia middle school and Austin high school this home is a rare gem. 20k plus upgrades and conveniently located on hwy 6 and Voss road this house has everything any homeowner dream of. New wood floor installed in March 2018, the Whole house is painted twice, march 2018 and November 2019, 2 full baths completely remodeled. You will be amazed by the beauty of the shower. Master bath and upstairs toilet replaced, New garage door with New motor, Driveway fixed and repainted, All cabinets in kitchen repainted. Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher recently updated, and Brand New cooking range. All fence replaced, Concrete patio in backyard for outdoor entertainment, Fresh landscaping, all doors retouched, All tubs resurfaced, High ceilings in the living, Roof replace a few years ago, No flooding or leakage. Room measurement approximate. Seller is an active realtor. Please remove your shoes, turn off all the lights