Last updated November 23 2019 at 4:27 PM

12203 Stellano Lane

12203 Stellano Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12203 Stellano Lane, Fort Bend County, TX 77406

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
clubhouse
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
garage
One of a kind townhouse in Lakes of Bella Terra. Open concept with modern fisnishes, SS appliances, Refrigerator - W/D included, Master bedroom with additional sitting area and bay window , double sinks and separate shower in master bath, game room and 2 additional rooms. Huge backyard, amazing clubhouse, walking trails, assigned to A+ rated schools. Excellent location with easy access to Westpark Tollway, FM 369 and Highway 99. Close to restaurants and grocery shops. You deserve this lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12203 Stellano Lane have any available units?
12203 Stellano Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 12203 Stellano Lane have?
Some of 12203 Stellano Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12203 Stellano Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12203 Stellano Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12203 Stellano Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12203 Stellano Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 12203 Stellano Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12203 Stellano Lane offers parking.
Does 12203 Stellano Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12203 Stellano Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12203 Stellano Lane have a pool?
No, 12203 Stellano Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12203 Stellano Lane have accessible units?
No, 12203 Stellano Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12203 Stellano Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12203 Stellano Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12203 Stellano Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12203 Stellano Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
