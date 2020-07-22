12203 Stellano Lane

Amenities

One of a kind townhouse in Lakes of Bella Terra. Open concept with modern fisnishes, SS appliances, Refrigerator - W/D included, Master bedroom with additional sitting area and bay window , double sinks and separate shower in master bath, game room and 2 additional rooms. Huge backyard, amazing clubhouse, walking trails, assigned to A+ rated schools. Excellent location with easy access to Westpark Tollway, FM 369 and Highway 99. Close to restaurants and grocery shops. You deserve this lifestyle!