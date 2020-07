11607 Oak Lake Park Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS OPEN CONCEPT HOME BUILT IN 1998. DESIRABLE LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HWY6/90/99 AND SHORT DRIVE TO SUGAR LAND TOWN SQUARE. WALK INTO THE GRAND ENTRY FEATURING HIGH CEILINGS AND A BEAUTIFUL STAIRWAY. TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE FIRST FLOOR EXCEPT IN THE MASTER BEDROOM. ENJOY A LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH SOARING CEILINGS, COZY FIREPLACE AND LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. THE SPACIOUS ISLAND KITCHEN LOOKS OUT TO THE FAMILY ROOM AND FEATURES LOTS OF COUNTER/CABINET SPACE + PANTRY; THE ADJACENT BREAKFAST AREA GIVES YOU VIEWS TO THE BACKYARD. YOU HAVE A LOVELY FORMAL LIVING & FORMAL DINING COMBO WHICH IS GREAT FOR CELEBRATIONS! THE SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE HAS VAULTED CEILINGS & THE MASTER BATH OFFERS DUAL SINKS, WHIRLPOOL TUB, SEPARATE SHOWER & A SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS PLUS A GAME ROOM WHICH SERVES AS A GREAT FLEXIBLE SPACE. LARGE BACKYARD IS PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. DO NOT MISS THIS ONE!