Fort Bend County, TX
11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court
Last updated October 21 2019 at 11:20 PM

11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court

11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court, Fort Bend County, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well-maintained 4 beds 2 baths single-story home that provide quick access to Hwy6 and US-69. Zone to the prestigious Stephen F Austin High school. This beautiful home features laminate flooring throughout and granite countertop in the kitchen as well as stainless steel appliances. Large covered patio for outdoor entertainment. Please schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have any available units?
11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Bend County, TX.
What amenities does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have?
Some of 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Bend County.
Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have a pool?
No, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11411 Oak Lake Ridge Court does not have units with air conditioning.
