7321 Falmouth Drive

Amenities
Great 3 bed 2 bathroom house with 2 cars garage. The house features granite counter tops, ceiling fans and much more. Hardwood flooring available in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. The house also has a large backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.