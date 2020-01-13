7321 Falmouth Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 bed 2 bathroom house with 2 cars garage. The house features granite counter tops, ceiling fans and much more. Hardwood flooring available in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms. The house also has a large backyard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile, FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services.