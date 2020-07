Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cool living in Texas heat..Freshly rehabbed home with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Cozy kitchen with butcher board countertops and attached breakfast nook. This is new and just for you, Freshly painted inside and out, updated baths and new vinyl flooring. Great location in Forest Hill between Fort Worth and Dallas off I-20.Lease with Option to Buy.