6025 Hartman Rd.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Nice remodeled Home in Forest Hill - This beauty is located off Mansfield Hwy. All new paint and flooring throughout. Large living area, open living concept and lots of natural light. A fireplace can be found in the living area. The master bath has a separate stand up shower. Nice large office with french doors. There is a garage opener and yard is fenced. No smoking, pets allowed with approval, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.



(RLNE5047502)