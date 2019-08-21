All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:57 AM

6025 Hartman Rd.

6025 Hartman Road · No Longer Available
Location

6025 Hartman Road, Forest Hill, TX 76119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice remodeled Home in Forest Hill - This beauty is located off Mansfield Hwy. All new paint and flooring throughout. Large living area, open living concept and lots of natural light. A fireplace can be found in the living area. The master bath has a separate stand up shower. Nice large office with french doors. There is a garage opener and yard is fenced. No smoking, pets allowed with approval, no housing vouchers. TAR app. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify.

(RLNE5047502)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6025 Hartman Rd. have any available units?
6025 Hartman Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 6025 Hartman Rd. have?
Some of 6025 Hartman Rd.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6025 Hartman Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6025 Hartman Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6025 Hartman Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6025 Hartman Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 6025 Hartman Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6025 Hartman Rd. offers parking.
Does 6025 Hartman Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6025 Hartman Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6025 Hartman Rd. have a pool?
No, 6025 Hartman Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6025 Hartman Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6025 Hartman Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6025 Hartman Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6025 Hartman Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6025 Hartman Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6025 Hartman Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

