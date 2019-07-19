All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3507 Nantucket Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3507 Nantucket Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:45 AM

3507 Nantucket Drive

3507 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3507 Nantucket Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Forest Hill - Adorable property with inviting and cozy floorplan. Neutral two tone paint throughout gives the home a bright and vibrant feel. Spacious livingroom with laminate wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Galley kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and countertop space and bayed window breakfast nook. Nice sized bedrooms and large fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets under 70 pounds only. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.

(RLNE5000470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
3507 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3507 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3507 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3507 Nantucket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3507 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
No, 3507 Nantucket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3507 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3507 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 3507 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3507 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 3507 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3507 Nantucket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 Nantucket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 Nantucket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District