3507 Nantucket Drive

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Forest Hill - Adorable property with inviting and cozy floorplan. Neutral two tone paint throughout gives the home a bright and vibrant feel. Spacious livingroom with laminate wood floors and wood burning fireplace. Galley kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and countertop space and bayed window breakfast nook. Nice sized bedrooms and large fenced backyard. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets under 70 pounds only. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing.



