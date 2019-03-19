All apartments in Forest Hill
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3505 Nantucket Drive

3505 Nantucket Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Nantucket Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in Forest Hill! Large living room with lots of light and wood burning fireplace with a pass through window into kitchen. Kitchen has built-in microwave and eat in area. Three bedromms with two full baths, nice in size. Good size backyard. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/638133. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 Nantucket Drive have any available units?
3505 Nantucket Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3505 Nantucket Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Nantucket Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Nantucket Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Nantucket Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Nantucket Drive offer parking?
No, 3505 Nantucket Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Nantucket Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Nantucket Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Nantucket Drive have a pool?
No, 3505 Nantucket Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Nantucket Drive have accessible units?
No, 3505 Nantucket Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Nantucket Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 Nantucket Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 Nantucket Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 Nantucket Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

