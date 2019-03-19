3505 Nantucket Drive

Amenities

pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

Nice 3 bed 2 bath home in Forest Hill! Large living room with lots of light and wood burning fireplace with a pass through window into kitchen. Kitchen has built-in microwave and eat in area. Three bedromms with two full baths, nice in size. Good size backyard. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/638133. Agents please schedule with CSS. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.