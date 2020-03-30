All apartments in Forest Hill
Find more places like 3405 Heritage Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Forest Hill, TX
/
3405 Heritage Lane
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:24 PM

3405 Heritage Lane

3405 Heritage Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3405 Heritage Lane, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
* SPECIAL LEASE OFFERED AT $1250 FOR OUR MILITARY PERSONNEL, FIRST RESPONDERS, CITY EMPLOYEES, HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES, EDUCATIONAL EMPLOYEES!!*

The Point at Forest Hill is a new luxury townhome subdivision, conveniently located just 10 minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath floor plans with urban contemporary style and luxury finishes! One car garages and maintenance free yard included! Come home now to The Point at Forest Hill! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3405 Heritage Lane have any available units?
3405 Heritage Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
Is 3405 Heritage Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3405 Heritage Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3405 Heritage Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3405 Heritage Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3405 Heritage Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3405 Heritage Lane offers parking.
Does 3405 Heritage Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3405 Heritage Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3405 Heritage Lane have a pool?
No, 3405 Heritage Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3405 Heritage Lane have accessible units?
No, 3405 Heritage Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3405 Heritage Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3405 Heritage Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3405 Heritage Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3405 Heritage Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Forest Hill Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TXHurst, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Benbrook, TXWestworth Village, TXSaginaw, TXWhite Settlement, TXMidlothian, TXCleburne, TXKeller, TXCedar Hill, TXSouthlake, TXAzle, TXFlower Mound, TXDuncanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District