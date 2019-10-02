All apartments in Forest Hill
3241 Bunker Hill Drive

3241 Bunker Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3241 Bunker Hill Drive, Forest Hill, TX 76140
Heritage Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR 2BA home. Modern layout with natural light everywhere. Two living areas, one with vaulted ceiling and one in the converted garage. Home features 3 fireplaces (2 wood burning, 1 electric). New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Bedrooms all have ceiling fans and ample storage. New flooring throughout: laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, carpet. Laundry room and driveway. Enjoy the spacious backyard with mature trees and fence. House is on a corner lot for extra space. Close to schools, shopping, & highways. Schedule a tour right away, wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have any available units?
3241 Bunker Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forest Hill, TX.
What amenities does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have?
Some of 3241 Bunker Hill Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3241 Bunker Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3241 Bunker Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3241 Bunker Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Hill.
Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3241 Bunker Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3241 Bunker Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

