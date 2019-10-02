3241 Bunker Hill Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR 2BA home. Modern layout with natural light everywhere. Two living areas, one with vaulted ceiling and one in the converted garage. Home features 3 fireplaces (2 wood burning, 1 electric). New kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, wood cabinets. Bedrooms all have ceiling fans and ample storage. New flooring throughout: laminate wood flooring, ceramic tile, carpet. Laundry room and driveway. Enjoy the spacious backyard with mature trees and fence. House is on a corner lot for extra space. Close to schools, shopping, & highways. Schedule a tour right away, wont last long!