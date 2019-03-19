3140 Ronay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming Fort Worth house has a large living room that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, range and dual basin sink. The laundry room is off of the kitchen. The living space has easy to maintain wood look flooring.



The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Come see what this little charm of a house has to offer! Close to freeways and shopping!



Near Souder Elementary, Everman High & Charles Baxter J High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Refundable pet deposit is $300 per animal. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583 x8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,349, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.