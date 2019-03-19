3140 Ronay Drive

Amenities
This charming Fort Worth house has a large living room that opens up to the kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a dishwasher, range and dual basin sink. The laundry room is off of the kitchen. The living space has easy to maintain wood look flooring.
The master bedroom has a walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Come see what this little charm of a house has to offer! Close to freeways and shopping!
Near Souder Elementary, Everman High & Charles Baxter J High School.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,349, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
