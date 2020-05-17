All apartments in Ferris
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:06 AM

1053 Western Hills Drive

1053 Western Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Western Hills Drive, Ferris, TX 75125

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
range
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Welcome to this nice brick home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entertain friends and family in the large living area. This home has hassle-free wood laminate and vinyl flooring. There are recent updates to make this property even better. Experience a cozy night near the wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Appliance package includes a glass top range, dishwasher and a built in microwave. Enjoy nature in the ample-sized backyard. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry area. Perfect for someone looking for a more laid back rural setting than in town.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Public Driving Directions: Take I-45 South to Exit 266 proceed to 5th st. turn right go to Wood street then left on Wood go to 6th street. Turn right on Western Hills

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
