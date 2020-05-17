1053 Western Hills Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave range

Welcome to this nice brick home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entertain friends and family in the large living area. This home has hassle-free wood laminate and vinyl flooring. There are recent updates to make this property even better. Experience a cozy night near the wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Appliance package includes a glass top range, dishwasher and a built in microwave. Enjoy nature in the ample-sized backyard. Washer and dryer hookups in separate laundry area. Perfect for someone looking for a more laid back rural setting than in town.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***



Public Driving Directions: Take I-45 South to Exit 266 proceed to 5th st. turn right go to Wood street then left on Wood go to 6th street. Turn right on Western Hills