Fate, TX
824 McCall Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 3:11 AM

824 McCall Drive

824 Mccall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

824 Mccall Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Meet elegance as you enter with stone elevation & open wood floors in this family. A chef's dream kitchen with island, corner walk-in pantry. The master is an escape with split his & her vanities, a seperate garden tub, built-in seated shower & large closet. Secondary rooms are split with large closet spaces. Covered back porch. Designed with...beautiful brick & stone combination for a gorgeous drive up appeal. Upgraded granite, wood floor, tiles,kitchen backsplash & white cabinetry. Energy Efficient! Tankless water heater, radiant barrier decking, vinyl windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 McCall Drive have any available units?
824 McCall Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 824 McCall Drive have?
Some of 824 McCall Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 McCall Drive currently offering any rent specials?
824 McCall Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 McCall Drive pet-friendly?
No, 824 McCall Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 824 McCall Drive offer parking?
No, 824 McCall Drive does not offer parking.
Does 824 McCall Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 McCall Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 McCall Drive have a pool?
No, 824 McCall Drive does not have a pool.
Does 824 McCall Drive have accessible units?
No, 824 McCall Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 824 McCall Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 McCall Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 824 McCall Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 824 McCall Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
