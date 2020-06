Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous Home in Woodcreek. Rockwall Schools. Fresh pain ! Open Floor Plan with High Ceiling. The layout is functional. High ceilings in living room and the open floor plan. Extra Large Kitchen with Granite Counter Top, 42 Inch Cabinet, Gas Cook Top, and a Desk Area. Split Bedrooms. Hardwood Floor in the Family Room and Hallway. Stone Fireplace. Spacious Master Bedroom. Cover Patio with Outdoor Ceiling Fans Provides the Relax Spot for Family and Pets. Don't Miss This One! Great Value!