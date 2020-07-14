533 Blue Sage Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath homes in the highly sought-after community of Spring Meadow in Fate, TX! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a well-manicured backyard with a pergola. The refrigerator stays and the owner pays HOA. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Come see it before it's gone! With a location minutes from restaurants, retail, parks, and schools this home will not last on the market long. This home is zoned for Herndon Elementary. Tenant to verify.