Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

533 Blue Sage Drive

533 Blue Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

533 Blue Sage Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath homes in the highly sought-after community of Spring Meadow in Fate, TX! This home features an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a well-manicured backyard with a pergola. The refrigerator stays and the owner pays HOA. Pets are allowed on case by case basis. Come see it before it's gone! With a location minutes from restaurants, retail, parks, and schools this home will not last on the market long. This home is zoned for Herndon Elementary. Tenant to verify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Blue Sage Drive have any available units?
533 Blue Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 533 Blue Sage Drive have?
Some of 533 Blue Sage Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Blue Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
533 Blue Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Blue Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Blue Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 533 Blue Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 533 Blue Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 533 Blue Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Blue Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Blue Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 533 Blue Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 533 Blue Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 533 Blue Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Blue Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 533 Blue Sage Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 533 Blue Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 Blue Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
