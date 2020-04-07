All apartments in Fate
Fate, TX
520 Sundrop
Last updated April 7 2020 at 4:35 AM

520 Sundrop

520 Sundrop Drive · No Longer Available
Location

520 Sundrop Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully home move in ready, make ready completed, offers open floor plan and split bedrooms. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and eat in kitchen that opens to the living room. Master bedroom offers on suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet located in the bathroom. The home has been updated with dark laminate flooring, designer paint, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and beautiful fixtures. The home is conveniently located near great shopping and dining and lots of new commercial development going on near by. This home does not currently work with any of the housing programs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Sundrop have any available units?
520 Sundrop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 520 Sundrop have?
Some of 520 Sundrop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Sundrop currently offering any rent specials?
520 Sundrop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Sundrop pet-friendly?
No, 520 Sundrop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 520 Sundrop offer parking?
Yes, 520 Sundrop offers parking.
Does 520 Sundrop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Sundrop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Sundrop have a pool?
No, 520 Sundrop does not have a pool.
Does 520 Sundrop have accessible units?
No, 520 Sundrop does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Sundrop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Sundrop has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Sundrop have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Sundrop does not have units with air conditioning.
