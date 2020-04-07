520 Sundrop

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully home move in ready, make ready completed, offers open floor plan and split bedrooms. The kitchen offers a breakfast bar and eat in kitchen that opens to the living room. Master bedroom offers on suite bathroom with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet located in the bathroom. The home has been updated with dark laminate flooring, designer paint, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and beautiful fixtures. The home is conveniently located near great shopping and dining and lots of new commercial development going on near by. This home does not currently work with any of the housing programs.