520 Kensington Place
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:09 PM

520 Kensington Place

520 Kensington Place · No Longer Available
Location

520 Kensington Place, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Great location with a wonderful community. 5 room (including one Office;Bed room and one Game;Bed room) formal Ding 4 baths 2560 sq ft. Located in the desirable Rockwall ISD and the new development of Williamsburg (just south of I-30 and minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard).The open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings and lots of windows for a truly airy feel, cozy natural gas fireplace, formal dining room, game room (can be used as a bedroom), wood-grain tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, spacious laundry room, walk-in closets and a fenced in back-yard. Great home for someone new to the area! Small pet are welcomed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

