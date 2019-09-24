520 Kensington Place

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

Great location with a wonderful community. 5 room (including one Office;Bed room and one Game;Bed room) formal Ding 4 baths 2560 sq ft. Located in the desirable Rockwall ISD and the new development of Williamsburg (just south of I-30 and minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard).The open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings and lots of windows for a truly airy feel, cozy natural gas fireplace, formal dining room, game room (can be used as a bedroom), wood-grain tile, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, spacious laundry room, walk-in closets and a fenced in back-yard. Great home for someone new to the area! Small pet are welcomed.