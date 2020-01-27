517 Azalea Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME w added Bonuses! **REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER, INCLUDED** Spacious kitchen w walk in pantry boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space AND all SS Appliances! Pass through from kitchen to living adds to the open feel of this home! Living room is outfitted w brick, wood burning fireplace - rustic and cozy! Master is GREAT SIZE w indoor retreat in master bath: Stand up shower, deep soaking tub, and Walk In Closet! Utility room has built in shelving for laundry needs or extra storage! Home has lots of windows for ample natural light. Backyard is perfect for play, entertaining, relaxing - ENJOYING! Conveniently located w easy access to I30 and HWY 66. Schedule viewing today - don't miss out!