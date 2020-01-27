All apartments in Fate
517 Azalea Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

517 Azalea Drive

517 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Azalea Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME w added Bonuses! **REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER, INCLUDED** Spacious kitchen w walk in pantry boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space AND all SS Appliances! Pass through from kitchen to living adds to the open feel of this home! Living room is outfitted w brick, wood burning fireplace - rustic and cozy! Master is GREAT SIZE w indoor retreat in master bath: Stand up shower, deep soaking tub, and Walk In Closet! Utility room has built in shelving for laundry needs or extra storage! Home has lots of windows for ample natural light. Backyard is perfect for play, entertaining, relaxing - ENJOYING! Conveniently located w easy access to I30 and HWY 66. Schedule viewing today - don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Azalea Drive have any available units?
517 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 517 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 517 Azalea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 517 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 517 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 517 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 517 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 Azalea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
