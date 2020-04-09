510 Indian Paintbrush

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Spring Meadows with beautiful laminate wood floors in entry, living, dining and kitchen. Large and open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter spaces, and a big walk-in pantry. Master bath has double vanities, separate shower and an over-sized garden tub. All bedrooms are of good sizes. Easy access to I-30 for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't miss! Pets are case by case. Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant and agent to verify all information listed.