Fate, TX
498 Franklin Street
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

498 Franklin Street

498 Franklin Street
Location

498 Franklin Street, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 car garage one story corner lot home in a super location! close to high way, lake and shopping. The house is certified energy star home with radiant barrier, tank less water heater. The kitchen is loaded with granite long island, handcrafted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 20x20 tile floor on diagonal with glass deco inserts, crown mounding, Moen oil rubbed bronze pluming. Fully security system, oil rubbed bronze door hardware. Owner pays community club house and swimming pool fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 498 Franklin Street have any available units?
498 Franklin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 498 Franklin Street have?
Some of 498 Franklin Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 498 Franklin Street currently offering any rent specials?
498 Franklin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 498 Franklin Street pet-friendly?
No, 498 Franklin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 498 Franklin Street offer parking?
Yes, 498 Franklin Street offers parking.
Does 498 Franklin Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 498 Franklin Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 498 Franklin Street have a pool?
Yes, 498 Franklin Street has a pool.
Does 498 Franklin Street have accessible units?
No, 498 Franklin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 498 Franklin Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 498 Franklin Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 498 Franklin Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 498 Franklin Street does not have units with air conditioning.
