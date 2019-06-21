498 Franklin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Great 3 car garage one story corner lot home in a super location! close to high way, lake and shopping. The house is certified energy star home with radiant barrier, tank less water heater. The kitchen is loaded with granite long island, handcrafted cabinets, stainless steel appliances, 20x20 tile floor on diagonal with glass deco inserts, crown mounding, Moen oil rubbed bronze pluming. Fully security system, oil rubbed bronze door hardware. Owner pays community club house and swimming pool fee.