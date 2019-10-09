All apartments in Fate
494 Franklin Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:25 PM

494 Franklin Street

494 Franklin Street · No Longer Available
Location

494 Franklin Street, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great floor plan in desired community. Immediate access to I-30 and shopping. Light & bright large kitchen, granite, tons of cabinets with undermounted lighting, upgraded black appliances including refer; wood floors and new carpet in bedrooms; 2 large closets, jetted tub & dual sinks in master. Private office & open dining area. Covered patio in large backyard with shade tree. Owner pays HOA and you enjoy community pool & fitness center. House is clean, vacant and ready to move in. Schedule your tour today! Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

