484 Oak Hills Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Megatel home features an open floor plan with many upgrades: crown molding, tankless hot water heater, 5in baseboards, 20in tile with glass inserts, claw foot separate vanities in master with granite, extended shower. GORGEOUS KITCHEN: granite,42in cabinets, SS appliances, HUGE island that opens to living room for great family time. The formal dining is used for 2nd living area. 4th bedroom is used as study. Lovely covered back patio with lighting for nightly entertainment. Great landscaping with trees, stone and rock borders. Full sprinkler system. Pest control system built in exterior wall. This home is very clean and well taken care of , MUST SEE!! Rockwall ISD