Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:55 PM

412 Magnolia Drive

412 Magnolia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

412 Magnolia Drive, Fate, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
game room
playground
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
412 Magnolia Drive Available 06/30/19 Spacious 4 Bedroom in Woodcreek - Spacious 4 bedroom w-den, dining room & beautiful laminate flooring. Open Kitchen offers island walk-in pantry, modern deep sink, stainless appliances including refrigerator. Room for freezer in utility room. Large game room has adjoining bonus room & every bedroom has walk-in closets. Enjoy covered patio & privacy of the backyard that backs to tree filled greenbelt. Popular Woodcreek neighborhood has clubhouse, pool, splash park, playgrounds, parks, fishing pond, jogging paths & new dog park. Ride your bike with other kids to the Elementary school in neighborhood.

To view this lovely property please contact Jessica Hargis at jessica@jessicahargis.com

(RLNE4851254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Magnolia Drive have any available units?
412 Magnolia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 412 Magnolia Drive have?
Some of 412 Magnolia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Magnolia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
412 Magnolia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Magnolia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Magnolia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 412 Magnolia Drive offer parking?
No, 412 Magnolia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 412 Magnolia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Magnolia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Magnolia Drive have a pool?
Yes, 412 Magnolia Drive has a pool.
Does 412 Magnolia Drive have accessible units?
No, 412 Magnolia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Magnolia Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Magnolia Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Magnolia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Magnolia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
