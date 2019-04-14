266 Eden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room pool

Rockwall ISD (off 551 from I-30). 2017 Built, beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and study. Hardwood floor for all family living areas including entry, hall, family room, kitchen, and breakfast. Kitchen has granite counter tops, designer backsplash, stainless GE appliance package with fridge, and opens to the breakfast and family room. Master faces backyard with privacy. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable TSTAT thermo and ceiling fans. Game room upstairs; Crown moldings; Rounded corners; Corner lot; Covered patio; Community Amenities with pool and fitness center, much more!!