All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 266 Eden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
266 Eden Drive
Last updated April 14 2019 at 9:44 AM

266 Eden Drive

266 Eden Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

266 Eden Dr, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
Rockwall ISD (off 551 from I-30). 2017 Built, beautiful home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, and study. Hardwood floor for all family living areas including entry, hall, family room, kitchen, and breakfast. Kitchen has granite counter tops, designer backsplash, stainless GE appliance package with fridge, and opens to the breakfast and family room. Master faces backyard with privacy. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable TSTAT thermo and ceiling fans. Game room upstairs; Crown moldings; Rounded corners; Corner lot; Covered patio; Community Amenities with pool and fitness center, much more!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 266 Eden Drive have any available units?
266 Eden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 266 Eden Drive have?
Some of 266 Eden Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 266 Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
266 Eden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 266 Eden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 266 Eden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 266 Eden Drive offer parking?
No, 266 Eden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 266 Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 266 Eden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 266 Eden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 266 Eden Drive has a pool.
Does 266 Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 266 Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 266 Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 266 Eden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 266 Eden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 266 Eden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District