258 Churchill Drive

A BRAND NEW 1 story house. 4 bed 2.5 bath with study, fireplace & covered patio and front garage. Large front porch with excellent curb appeal. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Brushed nickel fixtures, flat kitchen island, quarts countertops, etc. Wood Like Tile floor throughout family, kitchen , dining, study, open entry , laundry room and only carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included! 2 spaces parking garage. Pet friendly. New community with numerous amenities, ex. swimming pool. Excellent Rockwall ISD. Est. 3 mins to I-30 and 10 mins to Costco. A MUST SEE!