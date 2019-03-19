All apartments in Fate
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

258 Churchill Drive

258 Churchill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

258 Churchill Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
A BRAND NEW 1 story house. 4 bed 2.5 bath with study, fireplace & covered patio and front garage. Large front porch with excellent curb appeal. Open floor plan with high ceiling. Brushed nickel fixtures, flat kitchen island, quarts countertops, etc. Wood Like Tile floor throughout family, kitchen , dining, study, open entry , laundry room and only carpet in bedrooms. Refrigerator, washer & dryer are included! 2 spaces parking garage. Pet friendly. New community with numerous amenities, ex. swimming pool. Excellent Rockwall ISD. Est. 3 mins to I-30 and 10 mins to Costco. A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Churchill Drive have any available units?
258 Churchill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 258 Churchill Drive have?
Some of 258 Churchill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Churchill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
258 Churchill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Churchill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Churchill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 258 Churchill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 258 Churchill Drive offers parking.
Does 258 Churchill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 258 Churchill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Churchill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 258 Churchill Drive has a pool.
Does 258 Churchill Drive have accessible units?
No, 258 Churchill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Churchill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 Churchill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Churchill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Churchill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
