248 Callaghan Drive
248 Callaghan Drive

248 Callaghan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

248 Callaghan Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous home for lease in highly sought after Rockwall ISD. 4 bed 2 bath with covered patio in the back. Open concept so you can enjoy your family in the living room while preparing dinner. 3 bedrooms are located in the front of the home while the master is towards the back of the home. Laundry room is conveniently located near the master just off the main hallway. Enjoy a community pool and neighborhood parks. No cats but dogs are allowed under 50 lbs, no more than 3 dogs. $450 pet deposit and additional $100 for each pet (up to 3 dogs).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 248 Callaghan Drive have any available units?
248 Callaghan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 248 Callaghan Drive have?
Some of 248 Callaghan Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 248 Callaghan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
248 Callaghan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 248 Callaghan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 248 Callaghan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 248 Callaghan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 248 Callaghan Drive offers parking.
Does 248 Callaghan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 248 Callaghan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 248 Callaghan Drive have a pool?
Yes, 248 Callaghan Drive has a pool.
Does 248 Callaghan Drive have accessible units?
No, 248 Callaghan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 248 Callaghan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 248 Callaghan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 248 Callaghan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 248 Callaghan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
