248 Callaghan Drive

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous home for lease in highly sought after Rockwall ISD. 4 bed 2 bath with covered patio in the back. Open concept so you can enjoy your family in the living room while preparing dinner. 3 bedrooms are located in the front of the home while the master is towards the back of the home. Laundry room is conveniently located near the master just off the main hallway. Enjoy a community pool and neighborhood parks. No cats but dogs are allowed under 50 lbs, no more than 3 dogs. $450 pet deposit and additional $100 for each pet (up to 3 dogs).