243 Thatcher Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage

Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator. For extra energy efficiency, this home was built with blown insulation and triple coated low E vinyl windows. Second living area upstairs can be used as a game room. Location is key!! Right off of I-30, and only minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard and George Bush Turnpike. This lovely subdivision has several amenities, such as a community pool, bike & jogging paths, and a club house. So don't miss out, come look at it before it's gone! HOA fees included with rent.