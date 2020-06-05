All apartments in Fate
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:20 PM

243 Thatcher Drive

243 Thatcher Drive · (972) 372-4763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

243 Thatcher Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home built by Lennar Homes! It features 5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, an oversized yard, open-concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and as a bonus, it includes the refrigerator. For extra energy efficiency, this home was built with blown insulation and triple coated low E vinyl windows. Second living area upstairs can be used as a game room. Location is key!! Right off of I-30, and only minutes away from Lake Ray Hubbard and George Bush Turnpike. This lovely subdivision has several amenities, such as a community pool, bike & jogging paths, and a club house. So don't miss out, come look at it before it's gone! HOA fees included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 Thatcher Drive have any available units?
243 Thatcher Drive has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 243 Thatcher Drive have?
Some of 243 Thatcher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 Thatcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
243 Thatcher Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 Thatcher Drive pet-friendly?
No, 243 Thatcher Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 243 Thatcher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 243 Thatcher Drive does offer parking.
Does 243 Thatcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 243 Thatcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 Thatcher Drive have a pool?
Yes, 243 Thatcher Drive has a pool.
Does 243 Thatcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 243 Thatcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 243 Thatcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 Thatcher Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 243 Thatcher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 243 Thatcher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
