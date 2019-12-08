All apartments in Fate
Fate, TX
234 Churchill Drive
Last updated December 8 2019 at 1:10 PM

234 Churchill Drive

234 Churchill Drive
Location

234 Churchill Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT TO OWN WITH $5,000 DOWN. OWNER FINANCE ALSO AVAILABLE. Beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood in Rockwall ISD. This home is balanced with easily accessible common areas with ample individual space. Master and an additional bedroom downstairs, great for visitors. Tons of storage throughout the home. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a glass cooktop, and a generous pantry. Upstairs features another common area as well as spacious individual rooms with two linen closets and walk-ins. Retreat to the lush backyard on the patio with a ceiling fan for those warm summer nights. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Churchill Drive have any available units?
234 Churchill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 234 Churchill Drive have?
Some of 234 Churchill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Churchill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
234 Churchill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Churchill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 234 Churchill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 234 Churchill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 234 Churchill Drive offers parking.
Does 234 Churchill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Churchill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Churchill Drive have a pool?
No, 234 Churchill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 234 Churchill Drive have accessible units?
No, 234 Churchill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Churchill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Churchill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Churchill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Churchill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

