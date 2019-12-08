234 Churchill Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RENT TO OWN WITH $5,000 DOWN. OWNER FINANCE ALSO AVAILABLE. Beautiful home in a highly sought after neighborhood in Rockwall ISD. This home is balanced with easily accessible common areas with ample individual space. Master and an additional bedroom downstairs, great for visitors. Tons of storage throughout the home. The kitchen boasts granite countertops, a glass cooktop, and a generous pantry. Upstairs features another common area as well as spacious individual rooms with two linen closets and walk-ins. Retreat to the lush backyard on the patio with a ceiling fan for those warm summer nights. Schedule your showing today.